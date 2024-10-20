KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty's Private Chef Shows What He Cooked For The Couple Recently

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are couple goals.

As the demand for personalised and high-quality dining experiences grows, private chefs are increasingly becoming the go-to choice for the wealthy and elite. From Bollywood celebrities to business tycoons, these culinary experts are curating bespoke menus to cater to their clients' every whim. Recently, Chef Harsh Dixit made headlines for his elaborate culinary creations for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Now, Suryansh Singh Kanwar has joined the ranks of celebrity private chefs, sharing glimpses of his delicious Hyderabadi fare cooked for KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty.

The video showcased a variety of dishes, including succulent meat and fish curries served with parottas, flavorful cold noodles topped with sunny-side-up eggs and dipping sauces, juicy steaks and grilled fish, and hearty breakfast eggs on toast. "Had a blast cooking for @klrahul & @athiyashetty this week!" The chef wrote in the caption of the post.

The post quickly garnered attention and admiration from fans and followers. Check out some of the comments left on the post:

Hyderabadi cuisine, a culinary masterpiece originating from Hyderabad, India, is renowned for its rich flavours, bold spices, and aromatic ingredients. This unique blend of Persian, Turkish, and Indian influences has resulted in a distinctive style of cooking that is both delicious and diverse.

One of the defining characteristics of Hyderabadi cuisine is the use of aromatic spices like cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, and black pepper. These spices add depth and complexity to dishes, creating a symphony of flavours that tantalise the taste buds.

Hyderabadi biryani, a fragrant rice dish layered with meat or vegetables and aromatic spices, is perhaps the most famous dish from this region. Craving a Hyderabadi meal? Check out our best Hyderabadi recipes.

