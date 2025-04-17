New Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Unveiled; Rivals Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Sixth-gen Audi A6
The four-ring brand has unveiled the sixth-generation A6 sedan. The executive sedan has been brought out in the light after the automaker revealed the estate wagon version of the sedan, also known as the Avant. While the new sedan borrows lots of its design elements from its station wagon cousin, it is easy to spot elements inspired by the previous generation of the vehicle. Additionally, it continues to be underpinned by Volkswagen's Premium Platform combustion (PPC).
Another crucial part of the design is the low-slung nose of the car, which gets a long overhang. This design element had to be incorporated because of the platform, which has a longitudinally mounted engine. Further improving the sedan's aerodynamic efficiency, the car gets side sills. All of this put together with the lip spoiler and a rounded shape gives the vehicle a drag coefficient of 0.23, making it the most aerodynamic ICE car of the brand. To conclude, the rear end of the vehicle gets OLED tail lights with signature lighting and 7 patterns.
2025 Audi A6: DesignWith a refreshed appeal, the latest generation of the Audi A6 continues to have a single-frame grille. This is now placed lower and is wider compared to the previous iteration of the car. Complementing this are the sharp-looking Matrix LED headlights, although they are offered as an option. The German automaker claims that the daytime running lights of the sedan consist of 48 LED segments on each side. Along with this, the car now gets a pair of side vents which create an air curtain, contributing to lowering the drag coefficient.
2025 Audi A6: Interior, FeaturesThe cabin of the 2025 Audi A6 consists of a curved screen with an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system commanding the most attention. Along with this, the consumers have the option to have a third 10.9-inch touchscreen display for the front passenger. Along with this, the car gets front bucket seats with heating, ventilation, and multiple controls. To uplift the environment of the cabin, it has a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and 84 LED ambient lighting. Meanwhile, the rear end of the car has a 40/20/40 split-folding bench seat.
2025 Audi A6: PowertrainIn the international market, the Audi A6 gets three engine options. These are the same options that the brand offers with the latest Q5 and the A5. Specifically, it gets a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 240 hp of power and 340 Nm torque. There is also an option of a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, which kicks out 204 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Upping the ante, there is an option of a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 engine churning out 367 hp of power and 550 Nm of peak torque. All three of these engine options get a 7-speed DCT.
