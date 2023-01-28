New Pics From Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Wedding Festivities

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been keeping their fans hooked to their Instagram handles by sharing dreamy pictures from their wedding diaries. On Saturday, Athiya shared new pictures in which she looks absolutely stunning in a golden-pink saree. The actress has accessorized her look with statement jewellery. She styled her hair into a neat bun. In the first image, Athiya is surrounded by her friends, including Krishna Shroff. In the next image, Athiya's mom Mana Shetty is performing a ritual while the actress stands with her eyes closed. Last but not least, is a picture of Athiya and KL Rahul hugging each other.

In the caption, Athiya Shetty simply dropped a lotus emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Krishna Shroff commented, "Most beautiful there ever was." Ileana D'Cruz wrote, "Ahhhh pretty girl." Malvika Mohan wrote, "Sooooooo pretty."



Take a look below:



On Friday, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul treated us to the pictures from their Haldi ceremony. In the images, they can be seen having a blast with their family and close friends in attendance. The couple had a marigold-themed decor for their Haldi ceremony.

Check out the posts below:



More pictures from their Haldi ceremony:

KL Rahul andAthiya Shetty got married in an intimate ceremony on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house. Treating fans to the dreamy pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."



Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reportedly started dating in 2019.