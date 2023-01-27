'Not True' That Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Got Audi, Diamonds As Wedding Gifts, Say Family

Athiya Shetty shared this picture. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

Reports of newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul receiving expensive real estate, cars and jewellery as wedding gifts are untrue, say the bride's family, urging media outlets not to publish "incorrect information.". A statement released by the bride's father Suniel Shetty's spokesperson clarified: "All the reports published are absolutely baseless and not true about the gifts to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, we request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in public domain please."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul married earlier this week and several reports have claimed that the couple received pricey gifts from Bollywood celebrities. According to reports, Salman Khan gifted them an Audi worth Rs 1.64 crore and Jackie Shroff gave Athiya a Chopard watch worth Rs 30 lakh. Salman produced Athiya's debut film, 2015's Hero; Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty are co-stars from films like Border and Baaz. Gifts reportedly included a BMW worth over Rs 2 crore from Virat Kohli and a Kawasaki bike worth Rs 80 lakh from MS Dhoni. Actor Arjun Kapoor reportedly gave Athiya a diamond bracelet priced at Rs 1.5 crore.

These reported gifts (which it turns out Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul did not actually receive) are in addition to an apartment worth Rs 50 crore that Suniel Shetty reportedly gave the newlyweds. It's unclear if this flat is included in the denial issued by the actor's spokesperson.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul married in a private wedding ceremony at the Shetty farmhouse in Khandala on Monday. Only very close family and friends were invited, among them Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima, and Varun Aaron attended as well. A reception will likely be held after the IPL season, Suniel Shetty said.