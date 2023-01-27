Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Had This Much Fun At Their Haldi Ceremony

Athiya Shetty shared this picture. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

Athiya Shetty, who got married to KL Rahul on January 23, has shared pictures from her pre-wedding festivities and it's all about love and fun. The actress has shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony on Instagram. In the images, the couple can be seen having a blast with their family and friends. The first image is a happy picture of Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul, their faces and arms are covered with Haldi paste. It is followed by a picture of Athiya, flashing her million-dollar smile. In the third image, Athiya is applying haldi to her brother Ahan.

Last, but not least, a gorgeous picture of Athiya looking beautiful in a golden ensemble. She accessorized her look with a mangtika and earrings. Sharing the images, Athiya simply wrote in Hindi, "Sukh (Peace)."

Soon after Athiya Shetty shared the post, her father and veteran star Suniel Shetty simply dropped a black heart emoticon in the comment section. Athiya's BFF Krishna Shroff dropped a yellow heart emoticon.

The actress Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul got married in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple shared some dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony and captioned it as "In your light, I learn how to love..." Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

For the wedding, Atiya opted for a nude shade chikankari lehenga choli set while KL Rahul looked dapper in a white sherwani.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will host a wedding reception post IPL match, Suniel Shetty told the media.