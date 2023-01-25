Ahan Shetty Shares New Pics From Athiya-KL Rahul's Wedding: 'Love You Both So Much'

Ahan Shetty shared this picture (courtesy: ahan,shetty)

Actor Ahan Shetty posted two new photos from sister Athiya's wedding to cricketer KL Rahul this week. He appears in both – in the first, he walks the bride out; the second picture is from the wedding ceremony itself and shows Ahan with Athiya and KL Rahul. In his caption, Ahan wrote, "I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together." Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul married in a private wedding at the Shetty farmhouse in Khandala on Monday. The wedding was attended by close family and friends only.

See Ahan Shetty's post here:

After Athiya married KL Rahul, Ahan and father Suniel Shetty distributed sweets to the media stationed outside the wedding venue. Suniel Shetty confirmed that the pheras had ended, saying, "I am now a father-in-law."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul posed for photos after the wedding – she in a pale pink Anamika Khanna lehenga, he in white. The newlyweds posted a set of pictures from the wedding, including the one shared today by Suniel Shetty. The wedding album was captioned: "Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Suniel Shetty shared wedding pictures yesterday, writing: "A hand to hold and a reason to believe because sometimes the right place is a person and the ingredients love and trust. Congratulations and God bless my bachchas."

Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

A wedding reception will be held after the IPL season, Suniel Shetty told the media.