Suniel, Ahan And Athiya Shetty In A Major Blast From The Past

Ahan Shetty posted this throwback. (courtesy: ahan.shetty)

Drop everything and rush straight to Ahan Shetty's Instagram page. The actor has shared a series of throwback pictures from his childhood. In the opening frame, little Ahan is sitting on his father, veteran actor Suniel Shetty's shoulders. Ahan is joined by his big sister Athiya Shetty. The second slide will make you go aww. It features Ahan on a bus. We also get a glimpse of Ahan's birthday celebration. In one of the photos, we can see the sibling duo - Athiya and Ahan - giving major goals. Well, the last slide is our favourite. It shows Ahan wrapped in a towel.

Ahan Shetty didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and simply wrote, “Rewind”. Responding to Ahan's post, Suniel Shetty dropped a red heart in the comments section. Athiya Shetty said, “What a FATTY! I'll punch you!” Now, take a look at the album we are talking about:

Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty is gearing up for his upcoming film Sanki. In Sajid Nadiadwala's project, Ahan will share the screen space with Pooja Hegde. Soon after the announcement, Suniel Shetty gave a big shout-out to his son. The Hera Pheri star dropped a collage featuring Ahan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Pooja Hegde on Instagram.

The proud dad wrote, “Good things come to those who have patience and wait, but better things come to those who have patience and work for it. Congratulations son, on the announcement of Sanki. Your perseverance is admirable, and I couldn't be prouder. Wishing you nothing but the best on this exciting journey!”

Sanki will be jointly helmed by Adnan Shaikh and Yasir Jah. The project will be bankrolled under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on Valentine's Day.

ICYMI: Ahan Shetty marked his Bollywood debut in 2021 with Milan Luthria's Tadap. Tara Sutaria was also part of the project. The film also featured Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Mangala Kenkre in key roles.