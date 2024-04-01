Athiya Shetty And Her Husband KL Rahul Are Not Expecting Their First Child: Report

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

After a recent remark made by actor Suniel Shetty on a dance reality show sparked rumours regarding his daughter Athiya Shetty's pregnancy, a source confirmed that it is untrue. It so happened that during a recent episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane, of which he is a judge alongside actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suniel Shetty spoke about becoming a nana (grandfather). After the reality show's host Bharti Singh teased the Heri Pheri star about what kind of nana he would be, the actor responded, “Yes, next season when I come (on the show), I will be walking on the stage like a nana”. Now, talking to Hindustan Times, a source has confirmed that the couple are not expecting their first child. “There is no truth in the buzz. Suniel's nana remark was said in a jest and in a very informal way. His remarks have been misinterpreted by all,” said the source.

The source continued, “They both are happily married, and enjoying this phase of life. They want to expand their family at some point of life, but they are enjoying this phase of life. At the moment, there is no truth to the pregnancy speculation. They will announce the news and share their happiness with everyone, as and when it happens. The family will come out and share -- because that is the nature of the Shetty family. For now, they just want the joke to be taken as a joke, and not seriously”.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in 2023 after dating for nearly five years. They got married at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse in an intimate ceremony. Sharing photos from their wedding album, the couple announced their union last year on Instagram. In the joint update, they wrote: "In your light, I learn how to love... Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Athiya Shetty marked her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi. She then went on to star in movies like Mubarakan, and Motichoor Chaknachoor amongst others.