Suniel Shetty's Birthday Wish For Son-In-Law KL Rahul Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Suniel Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: suniel.shetty)

KL Rahul turned a year older on Thursday (April 18). On the special occasion, his father-in-law and actor Suniel Shetty dropped a sweet birthday wish for him. Suniel Shetty shared a photo wherein he, along with his son Ahan Shetty and son-in-law KL Rahul, can be seen lounging on a sofa. They were dressed in their casual best. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "They say it's not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters... feeling blessed to have you in ours for it's a connection I can't explain... happy birthday Rahul... love you son." For the unversed, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23, 2023, after dating for nearly four years.

Take a look at the post below

Ahan Shetty also wished KL Rahul in a special way. He shared a photo with him on his Instagram story. In the picture, Ahan Shetty and KL Rahul could be seen taking a stroll. Sharing the image, Ahan wrote, "Happy birthday brother KL Rahul."

During his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Suniel Shetty recalled his first meeting with cricketer KL Rahul. He said, "I had the pleasure of meeting Rahul first at an airport and was thrilled to learn that he was from Mangalore, my hometown. As a big fan of his, I was happy to see that he was doing well and was a good player."

He added, "When I came home and shared the news of my meeting with Rahul with Athiya and my wife Mana, they didn't say much initially but just exchanged looks with each other. Later, Mana came to me and said that Athiya and Rahul had started talking to each other but I am sure it is nothing more than that. I was surprised that Athiya had not mentioned it to me, and that it was her mother who shared the news. I was happy to know about Athiya as I used to always keep telling her to connect with south Indian boys. Also, Rahul's house is hardly 3-4 km away from my birthplace. So, this was a great co-incident."

ICYMI, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. They exchanged wedding vows at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty will next be seen in Hera Pheri 3.