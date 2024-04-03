Suniel Shetty And Ajay Devgn In A Blast From The Past

Suniel Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: sunielvshetty)

Superstar Ajay Devgn celebrated his birthday on Tuesday [April 2], with wishes pouring in from friends, family and fans. A special message came from Ajay Devgn's colleague, Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty who dropped a throwback image that will blow your mind. The black-and-white drop features Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty posing for the camera in their best suits, looking dapper as always. In his note, the Hera Pheri star said, “Happy happy happy birthdaayyy AJJJ!!! Here's to celebrating the incredible person you are, and to many more years of love, laughter and selfless bond. #FriendforLife,” and tagged Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty have worked together in movies such as Dilwale, Qayamat: City Under Threat, Tango Charlie, and Cash, among others.

Check out the post here:

Happy happy happy birthdaayyy AJJJ!!! Here's to celebrating the incredible person you are, and to many more years of love, laughter and selfless bond. #FriendforLife@ajaydevgnpic.twitter.com/igVsX9s4p6 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 2, 2024

Similarly, Gulshan Grover also wished Ajay Devgn with a black-and-white throwback picture. The photo, which appears to be from a film set, features a young Ajay Devgn standing in a boxing ring, with wounds on his face. Gulshan Grover standing outside the ring appears to be giving instructions. “Happy Birthday Ajay ⁦@ajaydevgn. Mere chote bhai! Son Sanjay & me wishing you the best. @SanjayGroverCSG #HappyBirthday #HappyBirthayAjayDevgn,” he wrote in the caption.

The throwback picture is likely to have been clicked on the sets of the 1992 film Jigar, headlined by Ajay Devgn and featuring Gulshan Grover in a pivotal role.

We also cannot help but mention Kajol's special birthday post for her husband. Sharing a recent image of the star, Kajol wrote, “Since I know you are soooooo excited about your birthday that your jumping up and down like a kid and clapping your hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake … lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday Ajay Devgn. PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately.”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Maidaan.