Akshay Kumar's Birthday Wish For Ajay Devgn Ahead Of Big Box Office Clash: 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh'

Akshay Kumar with Ajay Devgn. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

On Ajay Devgn's 55th birthday, Akshay Kumar shared a special wish for the actor. Akshay's film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan at the box office on April 10. He wrote in a post on X (earlier known as Twitter), "My wish for you always, Kar har Maidaan fateh. Happy birthday brother, Ajay Devgn. Love and prayers." Maidaan is also the title of Ajay's upcoming film. Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are co-stars of films like Sooryavanshi, Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, Suhaag, Insan and Khakee to name a few.

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar will work together in Singham Again, a film co-starring Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

My wish for you always, 'Kar har Maidaan fateh ' Happy birthday brother, @ajaydevgn . Love and prayers — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 2, 2024

On his birthday, Ajay Devgn shared the trailer of his upcoming film Maidaan and he wrote, "Dil EK, Samaj EK, Soch EK! Witness the untold true story of SA Rahim and his #TeamIndia, aajao #Maidaan mein, in Cinemas 10th April! #MaidaanFinalTrailer out now."

Besides Ajay Devgn, Maidaan also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, Maidaan is slated to release on April 10.

Other than Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.