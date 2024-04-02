Kajol's LOL Birthday Wish For Husband Ajay Devgn. Did Someone Say Couple Goals?

Kajol posted this image of Ajay. (courtesy: kajol)

Happy Birthday, Ajay Devgn. The superstar turns 55 today. To celebrate her husband's big day, Kajol posted a note on Instagram. She shared a picture from Ajay's travel diaries where he looks casual and cool in a white T-shirt and black sunglasses. In her birthday note, Kajol wrote, “Since I know you are soooooo excited about your birthday that your jumping up and down like a kid and clapping your hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake … lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday Ajay Devgn. PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately.” Too funny Kajol, too funny.

As soon as Kajol uploaded the pictures, several fans and celebrities flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor wrote, “Happy Birthday Ajay.” Actresses Falaque Rashid Roy and Sukanya Kulkarni Mone simply said, “Happy birthday.” Take a look at Kajol's post below:

Kajol never misses an opportunity to make her family members feel special on their birthdays. On her sister, actress Tanishaa Mukerji's birthday, Kajol shared a sweet selfie of the sister duo. In her wish, Kajol said, “Happy happy birthday to my eternally young sister... may your life be filled with light, love and laughter always! Love you so much.” She also added red hearts to her caption.

Before that, Kajol shared a picture with Ajay Devgn on their 25th wedding anniversary. After dating for several years, Ajay and Kajol got married on 24 February 1999. The couple also has two kids — Nysa and Yug Devgn. Sharing the anniversary post, Kajol expressed her gratitude by writing, “Thank u so much for all your good wishes and love.”

Earlier, Kajol wished happy birthday to her mother-in-law, Veena Devgn with an adorable note that read, “A mother-by-law who took her job seriously ... happy birthday Ma!”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar series The Trial. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan is running successfully in cinemas.