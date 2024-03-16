Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn And Madhavan's Film Crosses Rs 80 Crore Mark

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: HetTannaHere)

The box office figures for Shaitaan have seen a dip on the first Friday since its release. On day 8, the film directed by Vikas Bahl minted ₹4.50 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. With this, the domestic total of the film now stands at ₹84.25 crore, the report added. Shaitaan is the remake of the 2023 Gujarat film Vash, which revolves around the story of a man with supernatural powers holding an innocent family hostage. The movie features a stunning cast, including Ajay Devgn as Kabeer, R Madhavan as Vanraaj Kashyap, Janki Bodiwala in the role of Jahnvi, and Jyothika portraying Jyoti.

On Friday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the first-week box office collection of Shaitaan. He wrote, “#Shaitaan packs a FANTASTIC SCORE in Week 1… Metros, Tier 2 centres, mass belt, heartland - the supernatural-thriller has found acceptance across the board.”

Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 1] Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 7.81 cr, Tue 6.57 cr, Wed 6.27 cr, Thu 5.82 cr. Total: ₹ 81.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. Despite new films arriving today, #Shaitaan should continue its dominance this weekend… Also, it should cruise past ₹ (100 emoji) cr mark in *Weekend 2*.”

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Shaitaan 1.5 out of 5 stars and said, “The fact that Bahl is working with a tried-and-tested script - Vash, a 2023 film written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik - comes in handy in setting up the clash between a family on a weekend vacation in a farmhouse in the hills and a strange entrapment masterminded by an evil intruder who overstays his welcome.”

He continued, “The flummoxed parents, Kabir and Jyoti, played by Devgn and Jyotika respectively, are at their wit's end when Jahnvi (Hindi cinema debutante Janki Bodiwala, reprising the role she played in Vash) falls prey to an amiable but mysterious man who the couple let into the house when he seeks permission to charge his mobile phone. He not only refuses to leave, but he also takes complete control of Jahnvi with his unmatched powers of hypnosis.”

Shaitaan has been jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.