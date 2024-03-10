Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Progress Report On Madhavan, Ajay Devgn's Film

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: HetTannaHere)

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's Shaitaan is making all the right noises at the box office. After opening at double digits at the ticket counter, the Vikas Bahl directorial witnessed a surge in earnings on its first Saturday. On Day 2, the horror thriller film minted ₹18.75 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. With this, Shaitaan's total collection now stands at ₹ 33.5 crore, the report added. The film also recorded a rise in its Hindi occupancy on day 2, which was 33.65 per cent compared to 25.70 per cent on day 1. The movie is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is the Hindi remake of Gujarati film Vash, which was released last year in February.

Produced collaboratively by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Jyoti Deshpande, Shaitaan is the remake of the 2023 Gujratai-language film Vash. The film revolves around the battle between good and evil, as a family relentlessly tries to protect their possessed daughter. While R Madhavan essays the role of a devil incarnate, Ajay Devgn and Jyothika, portray the characters of an on-screen married couple. Madhavan and Jyothika previously world together in the 2001 Tamil film Dumm Dumm Dumm.

Shaitaan's special screening held on March 7 witnessed the arrival of the cast members and their families. Jyothika's husband and actor Suriya gave a shoutout to his wife by posing in front of the film poster, featuring Jyothika displaying a thumbs-up gesture. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Suriya wrote, “To my woman! My partner, my strength! It's a new beginning again with Shaitaan! Proud of everything you do! Lots of respect and love!”

Earlier, at the trailer launch event, R Madhavan shared his wife's reaction after she watched the trailer and teaser of Shaitaan. “I cannot tell you what an amazing experience it has been, especially with a team like this. I never imagined I could push myself to this level that people would get scared. I remember when I showed this trailer and teaser to my wife, she started to see me in a different light. Even today she tells me to talk to her from a distance. So I might face some trouble after this film,” said Madhavan.









