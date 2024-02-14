Valentine's Day Special: Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol, The Ultimate Romantic Jodi

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: TeamSRKWarriors)

Call them Raj and Simran or Rahul and Anjali, superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are among the most celebrated on-screen couples ever. It won't be an exaggeration to say that these stars have been synonymous with romance in Indian cinema for decades now. Their electrifying chemistry has resulted in several iconic on-screen moments. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, if you need a binge list of romantic films, all you need is to revisit some of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic movies. To help you in planning your perfect date night with your special someone, we have curated a list of selected romantic films featuring our favourite on-screen pair.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

From evergreen songs and hard-hitting dialogues to a heartwarming story, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge stands tall as a timeless romance. The Aditya Chopra film rightly made Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol the top couple for romance. The love story of two NRIs struck a chord with both desis across the globe. Even after 28 years, the thought of Raj saying “Palat…Palat…Palat” to Simran leaves movie buffs smiling. We believe DDLJ is a must-watch this Valentine's Day.

Baazigar

Even before Raj and Simran spread their charm on screen, fans witnessed Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's oh-so-amazing chemistry in Abbas-Mustan's Baazigar. The magical jodi left an indelible mark back then as well. Be it the title track Baazigar O Baazigar or Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen, we still croon to the hit numbers. Yes, it is a thriller but it was one of the first times we saw the magic of SRK and Kajol as a unit, on-screen.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This is another movie that needs no new introduction. Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai made Rahul and Anjali a household name. TBH, movie buffs in every corner of the world have desired a friendship like Rahul and Anjali, if not a love story like theirs.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…

Once again Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol mesmerised fans as Rahul and Anjali in this family drama. Another blockbuster by Karan Johar, the movie came with dollops of melodrama. We still can't get over the London-returned SRK's charming way of wooing a simple girl from Chandni Chowk (Kajol).

Dilwale

In 2015, Rohit Shetty's Dilwale saw the jodi impressing fans with their unmatched chemistry and acting chops. With mushy scenes and melodic songs, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol stole the show from the film's younger couple Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, and fans were not complaining.

Now we all await what this iconic on-screen couple has in store for us next.





