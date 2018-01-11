Kajol Says Working With Shah Rukh Khan Comes Naturally To Her Kajol shot a special sequence for Shah Rukh's Zero

Share EMAIL PRINT Shah Rukh Khan with Kajol in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights "Shah Rukh is a really amazing man to work with," says Kajol Kajol shot a sequence for Shah Rukh's Zero "It comes very naturally to work with him," added Kajol Jodis, popularly known as Rahul-Anjali, have featured in some super hit films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ,Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.... Kajol and Shah Rukh shot for a special sequence for Aanand L Rai's Zero. Kajol praised Shah Rukh for his dedication towards cinema. Of the short sequence, Kajol told news agency PTI: "We actually shot for half-an-hour but it was great. It's always fabulous to work with him. He is a really amazing man to work with because he is 300 per cent involved in whatever he is doing."



that it comes very naturally to work with him and alongside him," Kajol added.



Kajol also says that her dedication towards her work hasn't reduced. "I've come from a time when we used to work from 7 in the morning till 9 in the night on a daily basis without the comforts of sitting in an AC room. Somewhere down the line, you realise that work is God. You have to take it seriously every day, it's the most important thing," Kajol told PTI.



Kajol was last seen with Shah Rukh in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale.



Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh's co-star of films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,Chalte Chalte and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, also shot a sequence for Zero. Rani tagged her experience as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai part two.



Shah Rukh was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, co-starring Anushka Sharma. In Zero, he again co-stars Anushka and Katrina Kaif (his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars). Kajol was last seen playing the antagonist in Dhanush's VIP 2, which also released in Hindi.



(With inputs from PTI)



