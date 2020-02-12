How Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol And Karan Johar Marked 10 Years Of My Name Is Khan

SRK, Kajol and KJo on the sets of the film. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

As My Name Is Khan clocked 10 years on Wednesday, the film's lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, and the film's director Karan Johar shared some of their favourite memories from the 2010 film. SRK, who played the role of an autistic man named Rizwan Khan, in his post, referred to My Name Is Khan as the "finest film" of his, Kajol and KJo's careers. The actor posted pictures from the sets of the film and stated that it was the only film, in which he had to see his pictures every day, to check if his expressions were fine. "Thank you Karan Johar and Kajol for making arguably the finest film of our careers. The only film where I needed to see every day pics to know if I have the expressions right. Here's some of them," wrote SRK.

Meanwhile, Kajol summed up her favourite memories in the form of a video, which comprised some of her favourite scenes from the film. "So much fun. From Nysa's first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Francisco up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most favourite memories," wrote Kajol.

Karan Johar, who directed the film, referred to My Name Is Khan as a very "special" film in his post and wrote: "This will always remain an extremely special film for me... A film that not only had relevant messaging but also (in my opinion) a beating heart." The filmmaker acknowledged SRK and Kajol and added, "Bhai SRK put his all into creating Rizwan and I will always be eternally grateful to him for just being him. For being such a rock solid support to me through the journey of the film. Love you so much. Love you Kajol for breathing life into Mandira and just being the fabulous and incredible artist that you are."

My Name Is Khan showcases the story of a man named Rizwan Khan, who suffers from autism and his life changes after the 9/11 terrorist attack in the US. The film won several accolades including three Filmfare Awards.