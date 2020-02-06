This Is What Kajol Looks Like When She's 'Living In Denial'

Kajol shared this photo (courtesy kajol)

Highlights Kajol shared a mid-week motivation post

"Nope, I refuse to see the bad today," she wrote

"Loving living in denial," she captioned her post

We are getting major positive vibes from Kajol today. The 45-year-old actress, who often trends for her interesting Instagram posts, shared one on Thursday with the hashtags "eyes wide shut" and "it's all good." Sharing a photo of herself chilling in a balcony with her eyes closed, Kajol bid adieu to all things negative. "Nope, I refuse to see the bad today... loving living in denial," she captioned her post. Kajol's recent film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which made over Rs 257 crore in almost a month. Kajol co-starred with husband Ajay Devgn in the movie. Kajol is now busy with short film Devi, which has an ensemble cast.

Take a look at Kajol's post here:

Kajol often shares these simple and lightly humoured mid-week posts. Like last week, she was "laughing at her own jokes" and was like...

Kajol recently shared a happy memory with her daughter Nysa on Instagram. Kajol was glad to have Nysa, who studies in Singapore, back home in Mumbai. "On the Mumbai roads after so long with my baby," she captioned her post.

However, Kajol trended a great deal recently for sharing glimpses of her love story with Ajay Devgn in a Humans Of Bombay post: "My friends warned me about him. He had quite a reputation. But he was different with me, that's all I knew."

In Kajol's next project Devi, she co-stars with the likes of Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi. Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, Devi is scheduled to hit screens on March 8.