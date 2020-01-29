BRB, Busy Laughing At Kajol 'Laughing At Her Own Jokes'

Kajol shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kajol)

Kajol sure knows how to "laugh at her own jokes" and her latest post on Instagram proves it. In case you are wondering what we are talking about, on Wednesday, the actress shared a collage of throwback pictures of herself, which captures her hilarious expressions when she "laughs" at her "own jokes." We just love Kajol's post but we can't decide if we love her expressions more or her caption. Kajol, who every now and then accompanies her posts with ROFL captions, this time too wrote something epic in her caption: "Me laughing at my own jokes be like..." Take a look at Kajol's post here:

A couple of days ago, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress trended big time on social media for sharing a throwback photo, in which she could be seen posing with the three devis of her life - her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and her cousins Mayuri Garware and Madhura Samarth. The caption she added to the post read: "Throwback to I don't know when but these three #devi in my life. We grew up together through all our individual transformations they remain my devis."

Here's the post we are talking about:

Kajol is a bone-fide fan of throwback pictures and because of that, we get throwback treats from her very often. Remember the post in which Kajol paid a tribute to the 'true feminists' of her family and shared a collage, which featured throwback pictures of herself, her mother Tanuja, her aunt Nutan and her grandmother Shobhna Samarth. "Who I came from... The true feminists," Kajol captioned that post.

And here are a couple of other examples which prove that Kajol's throwback game is stronger than others:

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which she co-starred with her actor husband Ajay Devgn.