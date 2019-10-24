Kajol Wonders 'What The Hell' She Was Thinking In This Throwback. Can You Help?

Kajol shared this image. (Image courtesy: kajol)

Kajol has throwback pictures for all her moods and anyone who has been following the actress on social media, would share a similar school of thought. On Thursday, the 45-year-old actress posted a collage of throwback pictures on her Instagram profile that we absolutely loved. However, it will be difficult to say what we liked more about the picture, her expressions or the caption that she added to the post. She captioned the post: "With all this I really wonder what the hell I was thinking." The actress asked her fans to guess what she was thinking and added, "Can you ?" Kajol accompanied the post along with the hashtags #throwback #itsallupintheair #phew. "What to get for lunch," guessed a fan. Others simply wrote comments like "lovely pictures."

Kajol frequently delights hers fans with throwback pictures. Last week, the actress shared a special video, in which she could be seen reading a book and she captioned it: "Still got the specs and still reading in weird places even after 24 years. #24YearsOfDDLJ she added.

When Helicopter Eela clocked one year, Kajol posted a throwback picture from the sets of the film and she captioned it: "One year to Helicopter Eela and 16 trying to keep the balance and not go overboard."

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela, co-staring Riddhi Sen and Neha Dhupia. Kajol will reportedly be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which stars her husband Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

