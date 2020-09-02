Kajol Misses Dressing Up, So She Posted This Throwback Pic

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: itskajold)

Highlights Kajol shared a throwback picture on social media

The picture happens to be from 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

She added the hashtags #Throwback, #DressUp and #MissThis

Kajol's latest Instagram post is quite relatable. The 46-year-old actress shared a stunning throwback picture of herself on her social media handles and added a hilarious caption along with it. In the picture, a bejeweled Kajol, can be seen dressed in a blue and red saree with a bright smile on her face. The picture happens to be from the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which she played the role of warrior Tanhaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare. Her husband Ajay Devgn played the titular role in the film, while Saif Ali Khan featured as the antagonist. Kajol captioned her post: "'This is the season and we even have a reason to post pics of when we dressed up." She added the hashtags #Throwback, #DressUp and #MissThis.

Take a look at Kajol's post here:

Last week, Kajol shared a post on Women's Equality Day and she wrote: "Let's take Women's Equality Day as an opportunity to impart wisdom in our children, that girls and boys stand equal on all grounds." Check out the post here:

Kajol frequently shares throwback pictures on her Instagram profile. Here are some of her posts:

Kajol's next project is the Netflix film Tribhanga, which will mark her digital debut. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Tribhanga will be directed by Renuka Sahane and it will also star Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

The actress was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, which also starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam.