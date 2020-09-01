Kajol Flies To Singapore With Daughter Nysa As Her School Reopens; Ajay Devgn And Yug Still In Mumbai: Report

Kajol shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kajol )

As schools and colleges have started reopening in several countries post the coronavirus lockdown, a recent Mumbai Mirror report stated that actress Kajol has flown to Singapore with her daughter Nysa after her school resumed. According to the report, the actress will be staying in Singapore with Nysa for a couple of months. Kajol's husband, actor Ajay Devgn, and their son Yug are currently in Mumbai. Nysa, who studies in Singapore, had flown to India to be with her family before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March.

"Nysa is studying at United World College of South East Asia in Singapore and Kajol and Ajay don't want their daughter to miss out on studies. At the same time, they don't want her to be alone in a foreign country in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, which is why Kajol accompanied her there. She will be staying in Singapore for the next few months," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Nysa started school in Singapore sometime in 2018. As per the aforementioned report, Ajay Devgn and Kajol bought an apartment in the country so that they could visit their daughter and stay with her comfortably whenever they wish to. "In 2018, Ajay and she (Kajol) bought an apartment in the city to make their stay more comfortable," the publication quoted the source as saying.

Nysa, who turned 17 on April 20, celebrated her birthday with her parents and her little brother this year. Here's what Ajay Devgn and Kajol shared on her birthday:

In March, Kajol shared a few stunning photos of Nysa and wrote: "In the times of fear we are in right now, we all need a happy pill. Thank you for being mine."

Nysa was born to Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the year 2003. The couple welcomed their son Yug in 2010.