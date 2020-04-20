On Her Birthday, Nysa, Ajay Devgn And Kajol Are 'Staying Home, Staying Safe'. See Pic

Ajay Devgn shared this adorable pic (courtesy ajaydevgn)

Highlights Nysa celebrates her 17th birthday on Monday

Ajay Devgn posted a birthday wish for her

So did Nysa's aunt Tanishaa Mukerji

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn celebrates her 17th birthday today. Nysa's special day was made all the more memorable by Ajay Devgn, who sent her a greeting card on Instagram. However, Ajay's birthday wish for daughter Nysa included a polite reminder about staying at home as the country is in lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. "Happy Birthday, dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe," Ajay wrote in his post. He attached a heart-warming photo of him and Nysa to the post, which appears to be from their quarantine birthday celebrations at home.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn's post here:

Nysa Devgn's birthday was also made special by her aunt, Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji. Sharing an adorable photo of herself with the birthday girl, Tanishaa wrote: "Happy, happy birthday, my puppykins! Here am using your all grown up pic! Love you so much my heart feels too small to contain it! Have a quarantine birthday and I promise to make it up to you when we are free again!"

Nysa Devgn studies in Singapore and is currently at home in Mumbai with her parents. Nysa often features in cute posts on Kajol and Ajay's Instagram. Soon after the lockdown was imposed last month, false reports that Nysa and Kajol were diagnosed with coronavirus did the rounds on the Internet. Ajay Devgn dismissed the rumours in a tweet, writing: "Thank you for asking. Kajol and Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue and baseless." The couple are also parents to a son named Yug.

Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 30, 2020

Happy Birthday, Nysa Devgn!