Kajol's 'Happy Pill' Is Daughter Nysa. See Pic She Posted

Kajol just made our Thursday better with a post for her daughter Nysa. She shared a couple of pictures of Nysa dressed in a cream coloured ensemble. The pictures, which appear to be from a photoshoot of Nysa, beautifully capture her adorable smile. Nysa, 16, often features on her mother's Instagram account. Kajol wrote a small note for her daughter, which read, "In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill." The Devi actress also thanked her daughter and wrote, "Thank you for being mine." Kajol accompanied the post with the hashtags "#babygirl," "#allmine" and "#smilemore." Here's the picture we're talking about:

Nysa, who studies abroad in Singapore, was born to Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the year 2003. They welcomed their son Yug in 2010. Kajol, who often expresses her love for her children, wrote "infininte love" for Nysa.

Looking at this picture of Kajol and Nysa, we can definitely say, "Like mother, like daughter":

"When my baby smiles the whole world blooms," Kajol captioned a photo with Nysa.

This was Nysa's "first time" on the red carpet with her mother:

That's how adorable Nysa looked when she was a little baby!

And then Kajol "wished to turn back the clock."

Because her "baby" was "growing up too fast."

Kajol loves clicking selfies and these pictures are a proof!

On the work front, Kajol recently featured in a short film Devi. Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, the film also starred eight other actresses. Before that, Kajol featured in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite her husband Ajay Devgn. Kajol is one of the top Bollywood actresses and has starred in hits like 1993's Baazigar, 1995's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, 1998's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, 2001's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 2010's My Name Is Khan and many more.