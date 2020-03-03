Devi, The Short Film That's Made Twitter Cry And Stars Kajol, Is A Must Watch

Devi has made Twitter quite a bit emotional. Here's what the general sentiment on Twitter is: "Devi is a must watch."

A still from the short film Devi (courtesy YouTube)

  • The cast of Devi includes Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan
  • Twitter is flooded with positive reviews for 'Devi'
  • "This does make an impact!" tweeted a user
* SPOILER ALERT *

The much talked-about short film Devi is a 13-minute-long heart-wrenching experience that viewers will never forget. Directed by Priyanka Banerjee and produced by Electric Apples Entertainment for Large Short Films, Devi stars the likes of Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayama. Devi, currently available on YouTube, begins with a scene featuring all the actresses holed up in a room. Why and how all of them landed up there is explained later in the film and will make you shiver. Very soon, viewers realise that Devi is a brutally honest take on the issue of sexual harassment. Devi, which handles the theme of rape and abuse sensitively throughout, comes to an end with a bitter truth that will break your heart.

Devi has made Twitter quite a bit emotional. Here's what the general sentiment on Twitter is: "This 13-minute masterpiece showed everything what two-hour blockbuster movies cannot... Must watch," read a tweet while another added: "Devi is a must watch. It's an eye opener. I had teary eyes towards the end." Another viewer wrote: "Painful yet beautifully directed and acted," while one more netizen added: "This does make an impact."

Here's how Twitter reviewed Devi:

One Twitter user rightfully pointed out that what makes Devi an impactful end-product is its cast in its entirety and not just the big names. "Hard-hitting. The all women's team shine in the film that is unfortunately the stark reality of our nation that worships goddesses. The last scene left me with tears and anger. Kudos to the brilliant cast," read a tweet.

Devi prompted several viewers to contribute to the conversation about abuse:

Devi is a must watch. Catch it here:

Tell us about your views on Devi in the comments section below.

