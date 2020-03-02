Inside Devi Screening With Kajol, Shruti Haasan And Their 'Women's Club'

Kajol shared this image. (Image courtesy: kajol)

Kajol is celebrating the release of her first short film Devi with the film's cast. On Monday, a special screening of the film was organised in Mumbai. Kajol shared a selfie from the film's premiere on Instagram. In the selfie, the 45-year-old actress can be seen posing with Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Shivani Raghuvanshi and others. Kajol captioned the post: "Team Devi. She is all of us. One more for the women's club." The screening was attended by Kajol's cloase friend Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre and others.

Karan Johar, who was present at the screening, praised the film on Twitter, saying, "This really moved me. Such tremendous nuance and layered subtexts. Terrific ensemble of actors. Please watch this solid short Devi. Huge congratulations and big love to my friends Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen."

This really moved me! Such tremendous nuance and layered subtexts! Terrific ensemble of actors! Please watch this solid short #DEVI huge congratulations and big love to my friends @ashesinwind and @ryanmstephenhttps://t.co/clShaN05u5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 2, 2020

Devi stars nine actresses including Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama.

Speaking of the film, Kajol, in an interview with news agency PTI, said, "I think you definitely need to raise your voice. I don't think you need to be so very vehement about it but I do believe we all need to start up and debate. Don't scream about it, yell about it. But talk about it. Make your statement in the most logical, practical manner possible. That's where we are lacking,"

Devi is a story of nine women who navigate through the sisterhood that has been thrust upon them by circumstances. The short film is directed by Priyanka Banerjee and produced by Electric Apples Entertainment for Large Short Films.