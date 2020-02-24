Devi Trailer: Kajol Is The Glue That Holds This Sisterhood Together

Kajol in a still from Devi (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of the short film Devi released on Monday and it had us hooked immediately. The film features Kajol and eight other actresses, who are put together in a room as a consequence of circumstances (not revealed in the trailer). Devi is about the journey of these nine women belonging to different strata of society. Kajol can be seen taking the lead in this room full of women in the trailer of Devi. The trailer opens to these nine women sitting in a room. A dialogue of Neena Kulkarni, who also features in the film, speaking in Marathi leads to a heated argument amongst the women. In the latter section of the trailer, the women decide to leave the room. However, Kajol steps in and asks them to stay together, "Bas, koi kahin nahi jayega." She also reminds all these women of the time when they united, "Yaad hai hum jab aye the toh kitne dare hue the." The trailer ends on an intriguing note keeping the mystery intact.

Devi has been directed by Priyanka Banerjee and produced by Electric Apples Entertainment for Large Short Films. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Kajol wrote: "9 fierce women, 9 different backgrounds, 1 stark reality. Here's a glimpse of what happens when these women are put together in a room! Stay tuned for our short film Devi on March 2 on Large Short Films."

Check out Devi's trailer here:

Apart from Kajol, Devi features Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama in pivotal roles. Devi marks Kajol and Shruti Haasan's debut in a short film.

Earlier, Kajol had shared the poster of Devi on Instagram and wrote: "A tale of nine women navigating through an unusual sisterhood thrust upon them by circumstance."

The circumstances, which are yet unknown, will be disclosed when the film drops on March 2.