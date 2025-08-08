70-Year-Old Weightlifter Roshni Devi's High Protein Vegetarian Diet: Dal, Rice, Milk- Here Are All The Details

A 70-year-old weightlifter Roshni Devi Sangwan, popularly known as the "Weight Lifter Mummy," is an inspiration for many. At 70, Roshni Devi is lifting weights, eating right and successfully proving that age is just a number. Recently, in a podcast with Ranveer Allahabadia, Roshni Devi revealed her simple, vegetarian diet with no fancy ingredients.

Roshni Devi has mentioned multiple times that she eats simple ghar ka khana to stay fit and support her workouts. Keep reading as we share the details.

70-year-old Roshni Devi's high-protein vegetarian diet

Pre-workout : She starts her day with a nutrient-packed rink made by blending oats, 10 almonds, and 10 raisins.

: She starts her day with a nutrient-packed rink made by blending oats, 10 almonds, and 10 raisins. Lunch : Her lunch is simple yet well-balanced, consisting of a small serving of rice, dal, fresh salad, and curd.

: Her lunch is simple yet well-balanced, consisting of a small serving of rice, dal, fresh salad, and curd. Dinner : Roshni Devi eats an early dinner. Around evening, she eats one moong dal chilla in which she adds paneer and green chillis.

: Roshni Devi eats an early dinner. Around evening, she eats one moong dal chilla in which she adds paneer and green chillis. Before bed: She ends her day with a glass of milk.

"Yehi khaati hun. Aur kuch nahi," she concluded.

A breakdown of her meal

1. Oats:

Oats are an excellent source of dietary fibre and protein. Oats provide sustained energy due to their complex carbohydrates, making them ideal for pre-workout meals. They also contain vitamins (like B vitamins), minerals (such as manganese, phosphorus, and magnesium), and antioxidants.

2. Almonds:

Almonds are rich in healthy fats, vitamin E, magnesium, and protein. They also provide fibre and antioxidants. Almonds are an excellent source of energy and can help with muscle recovery due to their protein content. The healthy fats help reduce inflammation, while magnesium is crucial for muscle function and recovery. Additionally, almonds are good for your heart and overall health.

3. Raisins:

Raisins contain natural sugars. They are high in antioxidants, iron, and potassium. Raisins provide a quick source of energy before or during workouts. Potassium helps with muscle function and can prevent cramping, making it a great snack for athletes.

4. Rice:

Contrary to popular belief, rice does not make you gain weight when consumed in the right quantity. Roshni Devi also consumes rice in moderation for lunch. Rice is a staple carbohydrate source that helps replenish glycogen stores after workouts. It is easy to digest, making it suitable for meals before and after training sessions.

5. Dal:

Lentils are a classic protein source for vegans and vegetarians. Additionally, dal is a good source of fibre and essential nutrients like iron and folate. The high protein and fibre content of lentils support weight management by keeping you full for longer.

6. Fresh salad:

A fresh salad can include a variety of vegetables, providing vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre. Salads are low in calories but high in nutrients, making them perfect for maintaining energy levels without unnecessary weight gain. The fibre helps with digestion and keeps you fuller longer.

7. Curd:

Curd is rich in protein, calcium, and probiotics, which are beneficial for gut health. Calcium in curd is crucial for bone health, especially important for weight lifters and the elderly.

8. Moong dal chilla with paneer:

A moong dal chilla is high in protein, fibre, and essential amino acids, along with vitamins and minerals. It is filling, nutritious, and a delicious way to beat hunger pangs.

9. Milk:

At this age, Roshni Devi needs a good amount of calcium to retain her bone and joint health. Milk is an excellent source of calcium, protein, vitamin D and many other essential nutrients. Drinking milk strengthens bones and replenishes energy stores. Some studies suggest that drinking warm milk before bed also induces good sleep.

Incorporating these simple yet nourishing foods into your diet can provide the necessary nutrients to support an active lifestyle, particularly for weight lifters focused on muscle recovery and energy management.

On Instagram, she can be seen doing deadlifts with 105 kgs of weight. Her fitness trainer also mentioned that she is always ready and excited to try new things and takes up new challenges with ease. So, what's your excuse?

At 68, Roshni Devi was diagnosed with arthritis. Her son motivated her to start exercising and lifting weights to manage arthritis symptoms, which are typically joint pain and inflammation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.