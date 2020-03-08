International Women's Day 2020: Ajay Devgn 'Salutes' The Women In His Life. Shares Pic With Wife Kajol And Daughter Nysa

International Women's Day 2020: Ajay Devgn shared this picture. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Ajay Devgn shared a picture of himself and his wife Kajol also featuring his daughter Nysa. The actor took to Instagram and wished the "women in his life" with an adorable picture on Sunday. The trio are all smiles in the photograph. Sharing the picture, the 50-year-old actor said that they "spell strength," which also includes his "mother, sisters and teachers" apart from Kajol and Nysa. Ajay Devgn captioned the picture, "The women in my life - my mother, sisters, wife, teachers and daughter spell strength. Saluting them." Take a look at his post:

Celebrating International Women's Day, Kajol also shared a post on Instagram. The Devi actress posted a video of "all the women who form" her "core women's club" featuring several photos of her mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji and Nysa. Kajol captioned her post, "To all the women who form my core women's club! And have raised me in all different ways and taught me different definitions of feminism! Let this day be an acceptance of that."

Anil Kapoor wished his wife Sunita Kapoor and daughters Sonam and Rhea on his social media handle. Sharing a picture of all three of them, he wrote, "Every day is their day in our lives and our home."

Anil Kapoor's brother, Sanjay Kapoor also wished International Women's Day to his wife Maheep, daughter Shanaya and mother Nirmal. Sanjay Kapoor shared a couple of pictures of Shanaya and Maheep along with a throwback picture of the mother-daughter duo and one sepia-toned photograph of his mother. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sussanne Khan also shared various posts on their social media handle celebrating International Women's Day.