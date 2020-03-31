'Kajol And Nysa Are Absolutely Fine': Ajay Devgn Dismisses Rumours They Test Coronavirus-Positive

Kajol with Nysa. (courtesy: kajol)

On Monday night, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn shared an update of his wife Kajol and daughter Nysa's health. The 50-year-old actor, in his latest tweet, stated that the mother-daughter duo are "absolutely fine" on the health front, contrary to several media reports that claimed that the actress and her daughter have tested COVID - 19 positive. Ajay's tweet came just a few days after a news portal claimed that Nysa showed symptoms of coronavirus and was rushed to a hospital by Kajol. Ajay tweeted, "Thank you for asking. Kajol and Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue and baseless."

A few days ago, Kajol was photographed with Nysa at the Mumbai airport. Nysa who studies in Singapore, returned to Mumbai after her school was reportedly closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kajol has been actively sharing posts from her quarantine diaries on social media. Last week, the actress posted a lovely picture on the photograph sharing application and she wrote: "Day 9 of quarantine and it's a wonder how much better a stick of lipstick and a wash of mascara make you feel."

Kajol was last seen Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, which also stars Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam.

Earlier this year, Kajol starred as warrior Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which her husband Ajay Devgn played the titular role and Saif Ali Khan played Tanhaji's nemesis Udaybhan Rathod. The film performed exceptionally well at the box office.