Ajay Devgn's Hilarious Birthday Post For Kajol: "Could Say A Lot But..."

Kajol celebrated her 50th birthday on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. To mark the occasion, her husband, actor Ajay Devgn shared two monochrome pictures of her on Instagram.

The opening image featured a younger Kajol in her 20s. The follow-up picture showed the actress dressed in a printed saree as she posed for the camera. Ajay Devgn, who is known for his wit, penned a birthday wish and humorously made a remark on her signature eye-roll.

The actor wrote, "Could say a lot but you would still roll your eyes. So....happy birthday, favourite Kajol."

Have a look here:

Earlier in February, Ajay Devgn celebrated his 56th birthday. To mark the occasion, Kajol shared a picture with her husband on Instagram. The image featured the couple twinning in matching black ensembles, with their arms around each other.

In the caption, Kajol wrote, "All the cool people were born in August, but we don't mind wishing you a happy birthday ;) …. thank u for always being older than me."

Reacting to the post, Ajay wrote, "Accepting the cool wish…expecting a cooler gift."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in February 1999. The couple have two children - a daughter named Nysa, born in 2003, and a son named Yug, born in 2010.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay's latest film Son of Sardaar 2 released in theatres on August 1. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film also featured Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. It is a standalone sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. The actor will next be seen in De De Pyaar De 2 opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

On the other hand, Kajol was last seen in the supernatural horror film, Maa, alongside Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty and Kherin Sharma.

Kajol's lineup further includes Kayoze Irani's Sarzameen, alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma. She will also be a part of Charan Tej Uppalapati's Maharagni- Queen of Queens.