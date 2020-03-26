We're Doing Fine, Kajol. How About You? See Her Throwback Pic

Kajol shared this image.(Courtesy: kajol)

Kajol made the most out of Throwback Thursday and treated her Instafam to a beautiful picture of herself from the past. In the picture, Kajol can be seen waving at the camera as she looks pretty in a black outfit with white printed scarf around her neck. Sharing the "Wave and smile" throwback on her second day of self quarantine, Kajol wrote, "Hey there, how you doin'? Give me your best ideas of chilling at home, I'll repost the most interesting ones on my Insta stories." Kajol, who is in home confinement due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, added the hashtags #ThrowbackThursday, #WaveAndSmile #ChillStories #Quarantine and #Day2 to her post. Take a look at this throwback picture by Kajol:

Kajol keeps sharing throwback pictures on her Instagram profile. Remember this "Classics never get old" throwback of Kajol that stole our hearts?

A few days ago, Kajol shared a beautiful snippet, which seems to be a glimpse from her shoot diaries of the 2015 romantic-drama Dilwale. Sharing the picture of herself, the 45-year-old actress accompanied it with a thoughtful caption: "Are you ready to open the curtains and look at the world again?" This is the picture we are talking about:

We are yet to get over Kajol's adorable birthday wish for sister Tanishaa Mukerji that had a priceless throwback.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the short film Devi. Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, the film also starred eight other actresses. Before that, Kajol featured in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite her husband Ajay Devgn.