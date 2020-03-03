Kajol's Throwback Pic With Sister Tanishaa Mukerji Is Sibling Goals

Kajol with Tanishaa. Image courtesy: Kajol)

Kajol, who was MIA (missing in action) at her sister Tanishaa Mukerji's birthday celebrations, made up for her absence with her super cute greeting. The 45-year-old actress dug out a priceless throwback picture from her family photo archive. In the photograph, the sister duo can be seen posing in a similar fashion as they smile for the camera. Kajol and Tanishaa can be seen twinning in dungarees. The actress captioned the post: "Hey, you..... Happy birthday, you sweet girl. Wish you the world. #Devi." As of now, Tanishaa hasn't reacted to her sister's post but we would love to see her response.

Tanishaa gave her Instafam a glimpse of her 42nd birthday celebrations. The actress celebrated her birthday with her mother and veteran actress Tanuja. She captioned the post: "What a fun fun beginning to my birthday! #lovefeelinglove."

Kajol was last seen Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, which also stars Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam. The film released on Monday.

Earlier this year, Kajol starred as warrior Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which her husband Ajay Devgn played the titular role and Saif Ali Khan played Tanhaji's nemesis Udaybhan Rathod. The film performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Tanishaa Mukerji, who was last seen in the 2016 film Anna, made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Sssshhh... She was a part of films like Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Tango Charlie and Neal 'N' Nikki. Tanishaa also worked in television for a few years. She was a part of reality shows Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.