First Poster: Ajay Devgn In And As Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji. (Image courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Highlights Ajay Devgn shared the first look of his upcoming film Tanhaji Kajol also shared the poster on social media Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will also feature Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol

The first poster of Ajay Devgn's new film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been released. It shows the 50-year-old actor as the titular hero against the backdrop of a battle scene in which flaming arrows fly across a stormy sky. Ajay Devgn stars as the 'unsung warrior' of the title - Chhatrapati Shivaji's general Tanaji Malusare, who died while winning the Kondhana fort from the Mughals for the Marathas in the Battle of Sinhagad. "Mind that was as sharp as a sword," wrote Ajay, sharing the poster on Instagram. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will be released on January 10, 2020. See Ajay Devgn's post here:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-stars Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, who will play the Maratha warrior's nemesis Uday Bhan. The cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Bab und Neha Sharma. The film is being directed by Om Raut and produced jointly by T-Series and Ajay Devgn.

Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the Maratha Empire under Shivaji, was put in charge of the Sinhagad campaign and legend has it that he used a monitor lizard to scale the steep walls of the hill fort of Kondhana. Tanaji is also believed to have continued fighting Uday Bhan despite shattering his shield. Kondhana was won but Tanaji was lost in the fierce fighting - the fort was renamed Sinhagad or 'lion's fort' in honour of Tanaji by Shivaji.

Ajay Devgn, last seen in the poorly-received De De Pyaar De, has several films coming up apart from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, among them Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Maidaan. He will also make a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's new cop film Sooryavanshi as Bajirao Singham, the police officer he played in previous Rohit Shetty films. Kajol's last major film was 2018's Helicopter Eela.

