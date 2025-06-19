Kajol Calls Ramoji Film City A "Haunted Place". Internet Reacts, "Baseless Statement To Promote Film"

Kajol, who's currently promoting her film Maa, called Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad a prime example of haunted places in India. Kajol's comment didn't sit well with the Internet. The Reddit users thrashed her, saying, she's making "baseless" comments to promote her films.

What's Happening

Kajol's upcoming film Maa is a story about fighting demonic forces and negative energies.

During a promotional interview, Kajol was asked by Galatta India if she had ever experienced the negative energies.

I have experienced this multiple times. Call it negative energy or vibes, but sometimes, when you go to a place, you feel like something isn't right. I've shot at places where I couldn't sleep all night, where I felt it would be good if I could just leave this place," Kajol replied.

Then, going by the popular legend, Kajol said, "There are quite a few places like that. A prime example is Ramoji Rao Studios in Hyderabad, which is considered one of the most haunted places in the world. I am lucky enough not to have seen anything (ghosts), though."

Kajol has been receiving flak as soon as her comments went viral.

The Internet's Reaction

A comment read, "Kajol is just trying to promote her new horror movie that's it!"

Another comment read, "For promoting her new horror film she's making baseless and useless statements on Ramoji film City, I have friends who works in that film City they never spoken a single word according to her statement and they even worked in the nights..."

Another comment read, "Imagine how much money Ramoji Group can make if they file a defamation suit on Kajol and wins."

Another user wrote, "No it's not. She's promoting the horror film."

In A Nutshell

Kajol has been targeted by the Reddit users after she called Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City a haunted place.