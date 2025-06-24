Kajol Reacts To Backlash For Ramoji Film City 'Haunted' Remark: "It Is Absolutely Safe For Families And Children"

During the promotions of her upcoming film Maa, Kajol was asked about whether she has ever experienced negative energies in her surroundings. The actress received severe backlash after she said that Ramoji Rao Studios in Hyderabad is one of the prime places, which is considered to be one of the most haunted places in the world.

Fans reacted that she was simply trying to promote her upcoming horror-mythological film. Kajol took to social media last evening to address the ongoing backlash and stated that the Ramoji Rao Studios is "absolutely safe for families and children".

What's Happening

While promoting her upcoming film Maa, Kajol was asked if she had ever experienced the presence of evil around.

She told Galatta India, "There are quite a few places like that. A prime example is Ramoji Rao Studios in Hyderabad, which is considered one of the most haunted places in the world. I am lucky enough not to have seen anything (ghosts), though."

She was trolled for making such baseless statements, and fans accused her of going to extremes to promote her upcoming film, Maa.

Addressing the online reactions, Kajol took to social media and said, "I wish to address my earlier remark about Ramoji Film City in the context of promoting my film MAA. I have filmed multiple projects at Ramoji Film City and stayed there many times over the years. I have always found it to be a very professional environment for filmmaking and I have seen so many tourists enjoying themselves. It's a great destination and absolutely safe for families and children."

How The Internet Reacted

The internet reacted rather harshly to her statement.

A comment read, "Kajol is just trying to promote her new horror movie that's it!"

Another comment read, "For promoting her new horror film she's making baseless and useless statements on Ramoji film City, I have friends who work in that film City they never spoken a single word according to her statement and they even worked in the nights..."

Another comment read, "Imagine how much money Ramoji Group can make if they file a defamation suit on Kajol and win."

Another user wrote, "No it's not. She's promoting the horror film."

In A Nutshell

Kajol shared an official X post, as she talked about her comment on Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad being haunted. She shared that she has shot many projects there and finds it to be safe for children and family, and a very "professional environment for filmmaking".