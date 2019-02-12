9 Years Of My Name Is Khan: Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan Share Memories From The Film

Varun Dhawan shared this photo from the sets of My Name Is Khan.(Image courtesy: Varun_dvn )

As My Name Is Khan clocked 9 years on Tuesday, film's director Karan Johar celebrated the film's anniversary by sharing a heart-warming post on social media. Karan, who received a Filmfare award for directing the 2010 film, thanked film's lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in is post and wrote: "9 years of My Name Is Khan, I feel so blessed to have been able to tell this story... Thank you for creating it Shibani and thank you Shah Rukh for living the role of Rizwan so beautifully and brilliantly. Thank you Kajol for your eyes...your silences and more."

#9YearsOfMyNameIsKhan ...I feel so blessed to have been able to tell this story....thank you for creating it @ShibaniWrites ....and thank you @iamsrk for living the role of Rizwan so beautifully and brilliantly... thank you @KajolAtUN for your eyes...your silences and more....pic.twitter.com/t1w7TdxF07 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 11, 2019

It wasn't just Karan Johar, who shared a moving post on the film's anniversary, Varun Dhawan, who was one of the assistant directors in the film, shared a behind-the-scene throwback from the film. The picture features Varun's Student Of The Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra, Kalank director Abhishek Varman and Karan Johar. In his post, Varun Dhawan wrote that the film "practically changed" his life.

#9YearsOfMNIK a film I learnt soo much on. It practically changed my life. Also this is the only picture I have where @abhivarman is smiling. Thank u @karanjoharpic.twitter.com/axg0n7GJxu — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 11, 2019

Karan Johar, who gave Varun his big Bollywood break in the 2012 film Student Of The Year, recalled some of his favourite memories from the film and tweeted: "So many brilliant memories I have !Specially of you signing autographs when you were an AD (not a star) and of Sid's stoic silences in the face of adversity! And of course of Abhishek Varman smiling!! A rare sight!"

So many brilliant memories I have !! Specially of you signing autographs when you were an AD ( not a star) and of SID's stoic silences in the face of adversity!!! And ofcourse of @abhivarman smiling!! A rare sight!!!! https://t.co/ENPuXCVEdA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 11, 2019

My Name Is Khan showcases the story of a man named Rizwan Khan, who suffers from from autism and his life changes after the 9/11 terrorist attack in the US. The film won several accolades including three Filmfare Awards.