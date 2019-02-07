Karan Johar Sings Happy Birthday To Twins Roohi And Yash, Posts Adorable Video

Yash and Roohi are celebrating their second birthday today. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Karan Johar is leaving no stone unturned to make his twins Roohi and Yash feel special on their second birthday today. On his Instagram story, Karan Johar posted a video of himself singing "Happy Birthday" to the twins, who beamed at their father. Karan Johar wrote: "Excuse my besura singing." Yash, holding a bunch of balloons, looked super-duper happy while Roohi tossed her school bag to express her excitement. From another video Instagrammed by InstantBollywood, it appears the twins' day started by sharing brownies with their father Karan Johar and grandmother Hiroo Johar while Old MacDonald Had A Farm played in the backdrop.

Watch adorable videos of Roohi and Yash here:

Earlier in the day, actress Neha Dhupia posted a picture on Instagram, in which she, Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr posed with the Johars. Neha wished Roohi and Yash on behalf of Mehr and wrote: "Happy birthday, my dearest Roohi and Yash... I still remember the first time we met and both of you screamed out loud, "Bbbbaaaaabbbbbyyyyyy".... I may not be joining you for your birthday celebrations this time as I will be busy but I promise I'll create havoc with you very, very soon."

Here's the post:

Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor also posted an adorable video of Roohi and Yash with an added Instagram filter. "These two puppies turn 2. Happy birthday, dolls," she wrote.

Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in February 2017. Yash was named after Karan's filmmaker father Yash Johar while Roohi's name is a rearrangement of Hiroo Johar's name.