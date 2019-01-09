Just Another Cute Pic Of Karan Johar's Twins Roohi And Yash

Karan Johar shared this picture of Roohi and Yash (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Karan Johar just lit up Instagram with yet another aww-dorable photo of his twins Roohi and Yash. The photo will surely drive away all your mid-week blues. "Baby vogue," Karan Johar captioned his post, adding the hashtag 'My Love Story.' The photo features Roohi and Yash sitting next to each other on a couch, wearing trendy shades. Roohi is seen in a pink top and red checked skirt while Yash wears a black tee and trousers. Karan Johar, we just can't get over the photo. So, so cute. The highlight of the photo is their pose. (Trust us). "So gorgeous" and "adorable" are some of the comments posted by Karan's celeb friends.

Every so often Karan Johar treats us to some fabulous picture and videos of Roohi and Yash. Seen there 'toodles' video yet?

Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in February 2017. They have been named after Karan Johar's parents. Roohi is a rearrangement of Hiroo Johar's name while Yash received his name from his father Yash Johar.

In an interview to news agency after their birth, Karan told news agency PTI, "When I saw them for the first time, I didn't realise there were tears rolling down. I couldn't believe they were two big pieces of me who are staring at me, who are innocent, vulnerable. It was the most surreal overwhelming emotion I have ever experienced."

On the work front, Karan Johar recently produced Simmba, which starred Ranveer Singh. Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty and has so far earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office. Karan Johar will now direct Ranveer in Takht, also starring Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others.

