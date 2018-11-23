Karan Johar, We Can't Get Over This Video Of Roohi And Yash. So, So Adorable

Karan Johar shared this picture of Roohi and Yash (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Please see the dancing, the driving skills," Karan wrote "I think Yash did Jhingaat there in the beginning," Ishaan Khatter wrote Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in February 2017

Filmmaker Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash are so, so adorable. He recently treated us to an absolutely wonderful video of his little munchkins, riding together on their toy car and later, Yash starts dancing and gives a warm hug to sister Roohi, who just smiles back. Despite Karan's repeated requests, Roohi refuses to dance and rests her face on the wheel. "Roohi, why have you passed out on the wheel?" says her father. Can't miss the cute expressions of the kids, but Yash totally wins in it. "Please see the dancing, the driving skills," Karan wrote and added the hashtags 'My Love Story' and 'Roohi and Yash'. (Aww). The video has got likes from stars like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and many others. "She isn't buying it," commented Arjun Kapoor for Roohi while Ishaan Khatter wrote, "I think Yash did Jhingaat there in the beginning." Jhingaat is a song from Ishaan's film Dhadhak, produced by Karan Johar.

Here's the video Karan Johar shared.

What's the word? Adorable, right?

Roohi and Yash often feature on their father's social media posts, which always brighten up our day.

On Children's Day, Karan Johar shared a video compilation of some cute moments he spent with them. "To the child in you... the child with you... the children who make us believe in innocence and happiness again... #HappyChildrensDay from me and mine! Roohi, Hiroo, Yash and me," Karan Johar wrote.

Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in February 2017. "When I saw them for the first time, I didn't realise there were tears rolling down. I couldn't believe they were two big pieces of me who are staring at me, who are innocent, vulnerable. It was the most surreal overwhelming emotion I have ever experienced," Karan Johar earlier told news agency PTI.