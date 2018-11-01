Roohi, Yash And Other Kids At The Cutest Halloween Party In Town

Roohi and Yash at the Halloween party

Highlights Roohi looked cute in a black frock Yash wore an animal print outfit Abhishek Kapoor's son Isana was dressed as Spiderman

Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash were the stars of a Halloween party hosted by Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma on Thursday evening at her Mumbai home. Roohi and Yash joined Arpita's son Ahil at the party, along with other kids like Isana (son of Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Yadav), Rayaan and Azaan (Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak's sons) and Ahana (Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni's daughter). Roohi looked cute in a black frock while Yash wore an animal print outfit. They were accompanied by their nannies and Yash alone waved at the paparazzi from the car. Isana came with mother Pragya. He was dressed as Spiderman while his mom chose to wear a Superwoman costume.

Take a look at the cutest pictures from the Halloween party.

Rayaan and Azaan were photographed exiting the party with their respective gifts and so were Neelam and daughter Ahana.

Before the party, Arpita shared a video of little Ahil, who sent out Halloween wishes.

Meanwhile, in another part of the town, we spotted Taimur, son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, dressed perfectly for Halloween.

Taimur's cousin Inaaya also celebrated Halloween and her picture was shared by her mother Soha Ali Khan. "Peek a boo. Happy Halloween. In case you are wondering, I'm a size zero witch," Soha captioned Inaaya's picture.

Happy Halloween, folks!

While the kids attended the Halloween party, Karan Johar hosted a star-studded party at his Mumbai home, which was attended by celebs like Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Zoya Akhtar, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter, Ayan Mukerji among others.