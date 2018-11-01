Roohi, Yash And Other Kids At The Cutest Halloween Party In Town

The Halloween party was hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma on Thursday evening

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 01, 2018 14:08 IST
Roohi and Yash at the Halloween party

New Delhi: 

  1. Roohi looked cute in a black frock
  2. Yash wore an animal print outfit
  3. Abhishek Kapoor's son Isana was dressed as Spiderman

Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash were the stars of a Halloween party hosted by Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma on Thursday evening at her Mumbai home. Roohi and Yash joined Arpita's son Ahil at the party, along with other kids like Isana (son of Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Yadav), Rayaan and Azaan (Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak's sons) and Ahana (Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni's daughter). Roohi looked cute in a black frock while Yash wore an animal print outfit. They were accompanied by their nannies and Yash alone waved at the paparazzi from the car. Isana came with mother Pragya. He was dressed as Spiderman while his mom chose to wear a Superwoman costume.

Take a look at the cutest pictures from the Halloween party.

43unsgi

 

8a0ogq9

 

m9b0fpeg

 

ip300q98

 

Rayaan and Azaan were photographed exiting the party with their respective gifts and so were Neelam and daughter Ahana.

ul29pvqo

 

jagufgmo

 

Before the party, Arpita shared a video of little Ahil, who sent out Halloween wishes.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Halloween! #ahilsdairies

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on

 

Meanwhile, in another part of the town, we spotted Taimur, son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, dressed perfectly for Halloween.

r0g8tuno

 

Taimur's cousin Inaaya also celebrated Halloween and her picture was shared by her mother Soha Ali Khan. "Peek a boo. Happy Halloween. In case you are wondering, I'm a size zero witch," Soha captioned Inaaya's picture.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Peek a boooo!! #happyhalloween in case you are wondering I'm a size zero witch #scarytrends

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

Happy Halloween, folks!

While the kids attended the Halloween party, Karan Johar hosted a star-studded party at his Mumbai home, which was attended by celebs like Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Zoya Akhtar, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter, Ayan Mukerji among others.

