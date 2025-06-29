Ibrahim Ali Khan Spends A Park Day Playing Cricket With Saif, Taimur And Jeh

Ibrahim Ali Khan makes sure to spend quality time with his father, Saif Ali Khan and his half-brothers Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan while they are on vacation. The Nadaaniyan actor made the internet goer's hit heaps of likes on a post he shared on his Instagram handle. The carousel photo dump showed Ibrahim sitting on a laterally placed tree trunk with his father, Saif and his little brothers, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan in the first picture. Saif and Ibrahim had their arms wrapped around each other's shoulders in the picture, while Taimur spread his arms towards his dad and his younger brother Jeh, who was caught on camera smiling cheekily.

The next two pictures saw Taimur and Jeh playing cricket in a grass filled field on the same sunny day; with Taimur bowling and Jeh playfully batting and having the time of their lives playing.

The four men of the Pataudi family painted quite a happy picture of togetherness as they spent quality time with their boys and made memories in the process. It was also a reflection of the good-old father-son bonding time they spent together while vacationing at an undisclosed pleasant and tranquil location. What's more, the pack of them keeping company together shows that a modern family that chills and plays together, stays togethers.

Ibrahim Ali Khan captures a perfect day out with the boys on camera while on vacay.

