Kareena Kapoor Breaks Silence On Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing: "I Still Haven't Come To Terms With It"

In the early hours of January 16, 2025, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an unidentified person at his Mumbai residence. He suffered injuries in his spine, neck, and hands after a fight broke out between the actor and the two. Saif Ali Khan underwent a 2.5 hour neurosurgery along with a plastic surgery at the Lilavati Hospital.

His wife and co-star of films such as Tashan and Kurbaan, Kareena Kapoor, has finally opened up about the harrowing ordeal they went through as a family. The couple shares sons Taimur, eight, and four-year-old Jeh, who was present at the scene of crime.

In an interview with senior journalist Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Kareena Kapoor spoke about how she deals with the vulnerability of being a mother.

In a sit-down conversation with Barkha Dutt, Kareena Kapoor said, "We still haven't come to terms with it 100%, at least I haven't. Just the fear... I was very anxious in the first couple of months and it was difficult to sleep, get back to normalcy. The memory fades more and more; it's there in your gut, it will always be there. It's like death, when you lose someone you never really get over it. The memory fades day by day and that's when the healing sets in.

The actor said she doesn't want to live in fear for her children. "It's wrong to put that stress on them. It's been a tough journey to manoeuvre from anxiety to balancing the fact that I am a mother and I am also a wife because at the same time because my husband did get stabbed. I'm happy, blessed and thankful to god," she added.

Kareena Kapoor hopes the trauma from the incident will shape her sons, who have lived a "very sheltered life", into a different kind of men.

"We're stronger as a unit. I hope my boys will grow up to be a different kind of resilient because they've seen their father being attacked. My little one still says 'My father is Iron Man and he can take over anyone'. So, in our eyes, Saif is Iron-Man. Trauma will make them a different kind of a man," she said.

