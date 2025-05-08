What Taimur Told Dad Saif Ali Khan Before Acting In A School Play

Taimur Ali Khan, son of superstars Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, seems to have no interest in acting. In a conversation with Jaideep Ahlawat on Netflix's YouTube channel, Saif shared that Taimur is doing a school play but is shy about saying dialogues in front of people.



The actor said, "Taimur is doing a school play, and he said, ‘Mujhe bahut darr lagta hai, Abba, logo ke saamne. Maine bola mujhe dialogues nahi bolne hain (I get scared in front of people, Dad. I said I don't want to recite any dialogues).' And somebody said, ‘You are so great. You speak so many lines. I don't know how you learned these lines.'"



When asked what is Taimur's reaction to his parents' fame and stardom, Saif replied, “I think he is just used to it. And I hope he realises that we are quite down-to-earth and normal."



Recalling his own childhood, the actor added, “It's a lovely job and that you shouldn't take yourself too seriously. My father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, cricketer) was a star, and my mother (Sharmila Tagore, actress) is a star, but they were quite normal and strict at home. That's an important thing."

Saif Ali Khan got married to Kareena Kapoor on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their sons, Taimur in 2016, and Jehangir (Jeh) in 2021.

Saif and Kareena's sons are paparazzi's favourites. However, after the knife attack on Saif in January, the couple adopted strict safety measures and they are cautious about letting the paparazzi click their sons' pictures anywhere and everywhere.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's Jewel Thief recently debuted on Netflix. The film opened to average reviews from critics and audience alike.

