WAVES Summit 2025: When Steven Spielberg Asked Kareena Kapoor, "Are You That Girl From The Indian Film About Three Students?"

The inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 is currently underway at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor, along with Vijay Deverakonda, participated in a session titled Cinema - The Soft Power on the second day of the summit. The session was moderated by Karan Johar.

Karan Johar initiated a coversation about the global impact of cinema and how the North-South collaboration can shape the future of cinema in India. During the conversation, Karan Johar asked Kareena Kapoor why she has never chased Hollywood while her other contemporaries put in efforts.

"Chasing is not a part of my personality. If it has to happen, it will happen. I know, times are changing. Who knows, a Hindi-English film will happen. Even Steven Spielberg is watching our Hindi films. So, you never know," said Kareena Kapoor.

During the same conversation, Kareena Kapoor shared an anecdote when the Lincoln director recognised her and complimented her.

"I was actually in a restaurant, I am travelling somewhere. Steven Spielberg was eating at the same restaurant. This was many moons ago, when 3 Idiots had just released. He actually came up to me and told me that, "Are you that girl who was in that very famous Indian film about three students?" I said, "Yes, that's me." He said, "My god. I loved that movie."

"I didn't need to act in an English film to see him. He watched 3 Idiots. That's a moment for us," Kareena Kapoor said while beaming with pride.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the multi-starrer Singham Again. She was also seen in Crew last year.

