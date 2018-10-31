Halloween 'Peek A Boo'! Meet Inaaya, The Cutest 'Size Zero Witch'

Inaaya turned one last month (Courtesy sakpataudi)

Highlights Inaaya can be seen dressed in a black outfit with skeleton imprint on it "Aww! So cute," read a comment on Soha Ali Khan's post The photo has been liked by Karisma Kapoor, Sagarika Ghatge

Soha Ali Khan's Halloween post on Instagram featuring daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is the cutest thing you will see on the Internet today, we bet. Inaaya makes for a cute little "size zero witch" dressed in a black outfit with skeleton imprint on it. "Peek a boo! Happy Halloween. In case you are wondering I'm a size zero witch," Soha captioned the photo. The photo shared by Soha Ali Khan is sending the Internet into a meltdown. The comments section is replete with remarks like: "Aww! So cute," "I am flabbergasted," and "What a patootie". Inaaya's photo has been liked by Karisma Kapoor, Sagarika Ghatge and Angad Bedi.

Take a look at the photo here:

Soha Ali Khan married Kunal Kemmu in 2015 and became parents to Inaaya in 2017. Soha and Kunal hosted a birthday party for their little angel, who turned one last month.

Inaaya makes frequent appearances in both Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's respective Instagram profiles. On Soha Ali Khan's 40th birthday, Kunal shared a photo of the actress with Inaaya on Instagram and described the photo in the best way possible. "The warmest and the cutest hugs are never in short supply with this little monkey at home. The best birthday hug," he captioned the photo.

Inaaya is often spotted on play dates and outings with her cousin Taimur. Earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan got together with their munchkins and the result was a million dollar picture of the kids. Soha shared a picture of Taimur and Inaaya seated in a toy car and their expressions in the photo are just priceless.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu had a fabulous fam-jam with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Maldives. Soha and Kunal shared envy-inducing pictures from the family vacation, which took over social media by storm.

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was recently seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 while her first book The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous hit the shelves last year.