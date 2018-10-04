On Soha Ali Khan's Birthday, 'Warmest Hug' From Daughter Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya Naumi (Courtesy khemster2)

Highlights "The warmest and the cutest hugs are never in short supply," wrote Kunal The photo shared by Kunal Kemmu has 63,933 likes The photo has been liked by Karisma Kapoor and Tabu

Kunal Kemmu shared a photo of Soha Ali Khan with their one-year-old daughter Inaaya on Instagram and cute can't even begin to describe it. Little Inaaya can be seen giving a bear hug to her mother, which Kunal reveals is the "bestest birthday hug". "The warmest and the cutest hugs are never in short supply with this little monkey at home. The bestest birthday hug," Kunal Kemmu captioned the photo. "Best thing I have seen today. It made my day. Much love to Inaaya," read a comment on Kunal Kemmu's post. Kunal's post was flooded with birthday wishes for Soha Ali Khan. The actress celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday. The photo shared by Kunal has 63,933 likes and Karisma Kapoor and Tabu have also liked the post.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu rang in the birthday celebrations with friends and family in Mumbai. Soha's birthday bash was attended by Neha Dhupia, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Sophie Choudry, Konkona Sen Sharma, newly-married Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul, Shreyas Talpade and others. Soha Ali Khan dazzled in a golden outfit while Kunal was casually dressed for the occasion.

Here are photos from Soha Ali Khan's birthday bash:

Like fine wine A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Oct 4, 2018 at 12:34am PDT

Girl power!!! A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Oct 4, 2018 at 1:07am PDT

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu hosted a birthday bash for little Inaaya Naumi, who turned one last week. Inaaya's cousin Taimur attended the party with mom Kareena Kapoor. Soha's sister Saba and brother Saif Ali Khan were also part of the celebration. We also spotted Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti and daughter Aadya attending the birthday party.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu married in 2015. Inaaya is their first child. Soha was recently seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, which also featured Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill and Chitrangada Singh. The actress released her debut novel recently - The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.