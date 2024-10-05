Soha Ali Khan's Birthday Famjam With Kunal Kemmu, Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor

Soha Ali Khan turned a year older on Friday (October 4). The actress celebrated her birthday at home in the presence of her friends and family. Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu invited Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, actor-TV presenter Gaurav Kapur and others. Soha gave a sneak peek into the birthday bash on Instagram. The actress posted a video of herself cutting two cakes. The clip also featured Kunal clapping and singing the birthday song. Oh, and we also saw a fleeting glimpse of Soha and Kunal's daughter Inaaya kissing the birthday girl's cheek.

Soha Ali Khan looked stunning in a multi-coloured flowy dress. On the other hand, Kunal Kemmu chose a more casual attire - a white tee with blue jeans. “Heart and stomach both full to bursting,” read the side note.

Reacting to Soha Ali Khan's post, Raashii Khanna wrote, “Happy happy birthday”. Kritika Kamra dropped some red heart emojis in the comment section. Delnaaz Irani said, “Happy birthday dear Soha. God bless you always have a great bday.” Saba Pataudi wrote, “Happy happy Birthday sis. Glad I took some of us sibling group pics for u to share;) Memories Moments for life!”

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor shared a heartwarming message for her sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan on Instagram. The actress wrote, “Smart, funny, loving, caring, workout maniac, gluten-free, chocolate cake, beautiful, sister-in-law Happy Birthday Soha. Love you lots (red heart emoji) Soha Ali Khan (sic).”

Soha Ali Khan made her acting debut in 2004 with the Bengali film, Iti Srikanta. Her Bollywood debut came in the same year with the romantic comedy film, Dil Maange More. Throughout her career, the actress has been part of many films like Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand and Tum Mile. She is next expected to be seen in Chhorii 2.