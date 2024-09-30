Inside Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya's Animal-Themed Birthday Party. Bonus - Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan had a special reason to celebrate on Sunday, September 29. Their bundle of joy, Inaaya, turned 7. To mark the occasion, the family hosted an animal-themed party attended by close relatives. Inaaya's uncle and aunts, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saba Pataudi, were there. Saif and Kareena's children, Jeh and Taimur, also came to wish their cousin. Kunal's BFF, actor Angad Bedi, also joined the celebration. Soha shared the joyous moments with her Instagram followers through pictures and a video from the special day.

In a video shared by Soha Ali Khan, we see the birthday girl, Inaaya, getting off her bed and stepping into a beautifully decorated balcony with a unicorn theme. As she enters the hall, there is an impressive backdrop with animal-themed decorations, showcasing dogs, cats and rabbits. The birthday girl is seen making cotton candy and cutting a two-tiered cake alongside her parents. The clip also features many of Inaaya's little friends enjoying the party.

“Life is better with sprinkles... #happybirthday Thank you to everyone who wished us, who visited us and who helped us celebrate,” wrote Soha Ali Khan in the caption. Reacting to the post, Kritika Kamra wrote, “This looks so fun! Happy happy Inni.” Shweta Bachchan commented, “Happy happy birthday to her.” Actress Mia Maelzer said, “Happy birthday our little Princess.”

Check out the video below:

In the string of pictures posted by Soha Ali Khan, we saw all the guests having fun with Inaaya. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Happy Seven.” Take a look:

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan got married in January 2015. The couple welcomed Inaaya in September 2017.

Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the show 69. Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, which was released in March this year.