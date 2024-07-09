Kunal Kemmu And Daughter Inaaya's In-Flight Famjam. Courtesy Soha Ali Khan

Soha shared this image. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Soha Ali Khan makes it a point to make her famjam session a lesson for parents of young kids. Soha shared a bunch of in-flight pictures featuring husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. The carousel post features Inaaya reading, writing, eating, listening to music, taking a power nap as well. The picture, which has our hearts, is Kunal and Inaaya conversing to each other. Don't miss Inaaya's expression. Sharing the pictures, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Ways to spend 9 hours on a plane - #flighthacks - get comfortable, meet your neighbours, read, journal, eat, day dream, cuddle, watch tv, read some more and nap time!!!!" Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan often shares pictures with her family on Instagram feed. A couple of months ago, Soha shared a bunch of famjam pictures on her Instagram feed. Soha, Kunal and Inaaya can be seen cutting a cake in the first few shots. Inaaya can be seen sporting her gold medal. In one picture, Inaaya can be seen felicitated with a medal. The last picture features Soha-Kunal and their big gang of friends. In the big gang, director Anand Tiwari and wife Angira Dhar can be spotted. Sharing the pictures , Soha wrote, "Sunday was quite the funday." Take a look:

On Mother's Day, Soha shared famjam pictures on her Instagram feed. The pictures feature husband Saif Ali Khan, mother Sharmila Tagore, sister Saba Pataudi and daughter Inaaya. Sharing the pictures, Soha simply wrote, "Maa. Happy Mother's Day." Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She has been married to Kunal Kemmu since 2015. Soha is an author of book titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, which is a fictitous take on her personal life.